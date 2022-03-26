Yellowstone season 5: Prepare with new season 4 episode marathon!

We know that we’ll be waiting for a good while to see Yellowstone season 5 on the air; that much is clear. With that being said, the Paramount Network has devised yet another way for viewers to either catch up, or re-watch some of their favorite moments!

Through most of the morning and afternoon tomorrow, you are going to have a chance to see all of season 4 in its entirety. There’s a lot of great content in this season, which is one of the most expansive we’ve seen so far. Think in terms of the tie-ins to 1883 and a potential 6666 spin-off show alongside everything that we’re seeing with Jamie Dutton and his father Garrett Randall.

Longtime viewers of the network know that marathons are about as common a thing as you’re going to see when it comes to this show and beyond just that, they are a reason why the ratings for new episodes are as strong as they are. While Yellowstone may not be on the Paramount+ streaming service, the network has found a way to build up an audience based on repeats that is incredibly effective. Typically, you see massive marathons around holidays — so to see one happen right now is a little bit different (but nonetheless still welcome).

Is all of this going to help to ensure that season 5 draws the biggest total audience for the series yet? We don’t think anything is 100% guaranteed at the moment, but it absolutely feels like a definite possibility. We know that there’s a lot of ground to cover around the ranch after the events of the season 4 finale, and that Taylor Sheridan is still working to expand this universe with another prequel on the way in 1932.

