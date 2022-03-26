American Idol 20 video: America’s Got Talent alum Yoli Mayor auditions

Tomorrow night American Idol 20 is going to air after the Oscars; why not prepare for a new performer in Yoli Mayor?

If the name sounds familiar to you, it’s because the singer is not new to the talent-show circuit. Previously, she performed back on America’s Got Talent a few years back, but she’s coming on board this show with a totally-new look and an audition that could get a lot of praise online. It’s an original song and a refreshing vocal with a lot of power and style to it! From our vantage point, it’s 100% clear that Yoli is going to be moving on to the next round.

With Hollywood Week starting up on Monday’s episode, there’s only so much time to see some other talent enter the arena here. This is a pretty stacked season so far, but we know from past years that it’s hard to make any sort of broad judgment this early on. We’ve seen too many people sink or swim over the years and because of that, a certain amount of patience is going to be required. Let’s just hope that there are some people who really rise to the top over the next couple of weeks!

As for the decision by ABC to program a new American Idol episode following the Oscars, it could pay off … but there is no guarantee. Remember that the Academy Awards did not necessarily light anything on fire in terms of the ratings last year, and there is no guarantee that things are going to change this time around. We’re a ways removed from this being one of the biggest non-football events of the year.

