Better Call Saul season 6 promo: The motive for Jimmy McGill

Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be premiering on AMC on April 18, and the latest promo focuses mostly on one thing: Motive.

Why does Jimmy McGill do what he does as Saul Goodman? Why does he want to be this “criminal lawyer” of all things? While the money is nice, we think this video is another reminder that really, that’s secondary to at least one other thing.

From the start, we’ve thought that glory is one of Jimmy’s biggest motivators. He wants to prove that he can be great at this and stick it to Chuck and everyone else who doubted him. He wants to be the very best, even if he breaks a lot of rules along the way. He likes being a part of a morally-ambiguous world that allows him to play around with his darker impulses. He’s not 100% bad, but he’s also far from 100% good. We think the time Jimmy feels the most guilt is when someone else gets dragged into his messes.

In the final season, we do know that things are going to get messier than ever before. We know how he ends up being at Cinnabon in the flash-forwards. Yet, there’s still the mystery of where his story goes from here, and then also what happens to someone like Kim Wexler. Is she dead, or was she actually in Albuquerque within the entirety of the Breaking Bad timeline and we never quite knew about it? There’s a lot to think about here…

It was never just about the money. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/ATF4k3F7Kn — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 26, 2022

