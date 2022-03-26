The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby & Rachel’s season to start filming

If you’re waiting to see the start of Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, unfortunately you’ll be stuck waiting until July. Yet, the same isn’t true for the two women behind the scenes!

The post on Twitter below is a first look at the two as they prepare for the start of the upcoming season. It looks like Gabby’s gone back to a lighter hair color (which she had in the past), and that the two of them are set to have a fun, probably-dramatic season ahead. (The caption of the tweet from show creator Mike Fleiss is more than likely sarcastic.)

Even though filming for this season is slated to begin, there still are not many details about how things will work in terms of the format. The goal is not necessarily to have these two women fighting for the same guy, but how are dates going to be structured? Are there two totally-separate stories that are going to be told at once? There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered here.

Just in case you are wondering why ABC has decided to cast two leads in the first place, a lot of that has to do with the oh-so-simple fact that the ratings have been done for the last couple of seasons of the show. We get the sense that there was a real desire behind the scenes to mix things up and infuse some new energy into the proceedings. Gabby and Rachel could do just that, and we think that they both do bring a lot to the table. They have a great friendship, have a story worth telling after the shocking end to Clayton’s season, and should be able to have a good time over this process. Gabby in particular has the potential to be one of the funniest leads we’ve had in a while.

