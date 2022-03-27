Outlander season 6 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Give Me Liberty’

Want to get a better sense of what is ahead on Outlander season 6 episode 5 next week? The title here is “Give Me Liberty.”

What stands out about this episode? Think in terms of the return of Lord John Grey! David Berry’s character is featured in the promo, which also suggests that there’s no real circling around the Revolutionary War anymore — it is more or less here. We know that Jamie and Claire have done their best not to get too involved right away, but they’ve also known that chaos is coming. The British are going to have an ax to grind with them and so many others, and we’re getting very-much close to when the battle is going to begin.

So what else is going to be going on here? Think in terms of an emotional story for Roger and, of course, the aftermath of everything that we had in episode 4. Outlander remains a romantic drama, and you will see a celebration of that somewhere in here.

Of course, still don’t expect the show to rush through the Revolutionary War story. There’s a lot that is traversed throughout Diana Gabaldon’s source material, and that’s without even getting into everything with the Christie family. Book readers have a good sense already of where that storyline is going, and it ends up becoming a major impediment to everything else that is going on. Also, don’t expect all of A Breath of Snow and Ashes to necessarily be adapted this season; it’s going to take a little bit more time to figure this out, especially since there are only four more episodes left! (This is one of those times where we are grateful to know that a season 7 is coming, even if it is the shortest we’ve ever had for the series.)

