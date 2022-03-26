Outlander season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Brianna and a harsh reality

This weekend’s Outlander season 6 episode 4 is right around the bend, and this is one that will contain a number of internal and external conflicts for the Fraser family. We know that Jamie’s role as an Indian Agent has been a key part of the story so far, and it will be present again this weekend — the same goes for Young Ian facing his past in a rather surprising way.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to focus mostly on Sophie Skelton’s character of Brianna and much of what she knows about the Cherokee from the future. She knows that thousands of men, women, and children die on the Trail of Tears after the government forces them off of their land. This is something that she tells Jamie in a sneak peek over at Town & Country, making it clear that she wanted him to know since he was spending so much time with them.

Jamie is no stranger to governments trying to control how people choose to live and behave, but we’re sure that this complicates the feelings in his mind as we approach the American Revolution in the timeline of the show. He has plenty of experience of being controlled and imprisoned; trying to reconcile his past, present, and this future has to be difficult for him to weigh.

Yet, there is also no changing history — or there shouldn’t be changing history. Who knows what the ripple effects of that will be? There’s always potential for Outlander to go in a science-fiction sort of direction with how they play with time travel, but we’ve never felt that this is meant to be the primary point of the book and the series. This is more of a story about relationships and the obstacles put upon them — with time being one of the most-powerful ones.

