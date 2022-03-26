Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto players! (day 29)

The latest Power of Veto Competition is coming up today in Big Brother Canada 10 — why not go ahead and preview it?

Let’s start things off here with who is officially a part of the competition: Jess nominated Hermon and Moose, so they will be taking part here alongside Jacey-Lynne, Marty, and Josh. This isn’t the best draw for the nominees given that both Jacey-Lynne and Marty have won in the past, and we could see them having an incentive to try and win again here. (Tynesha is probably the replacement nominee, but Marty was just on the block and we could see him being nervous.)

One of the interesting quirks for most of the season is that a nominee has won Veto every single week, dating back to win Jess won it all the way back in week 1. Both Moose and Hermon are capable of winning this one.

So who is the actual target right now? That’s up for debate. It felt like for most of the past day it was Hermon, but since then we’ve seen Betty put in some work to flip it over to Moose and that may end up happening. Jess recognizes that they can’t enforce their will too much on everyone else, since we don’t need a Kyle 2.0 situation happen here. Even if they’d rather see Hermon leave, they have to be content no matter what happens. Hermon does have some allies in the game, and he’d be inclined to put up Jess again in the event that he stays — after all, we’ve already seen that happen in the game already. (This week was mostly a worst-case scenario for Hermon, who had done a reasonably good job of being under the radar after the first week.)

