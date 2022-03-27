Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 return date: All about ‘Trust’

Want to know the Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 return date at Starz, or to get more news all about the future?

The first thing that we really should do in this piece is go ahead and share the bad news: We’re going to be waiting an extra week for the penultimate episode of the season. Per Starz, the plan is for “Trust” to be coming your way on April 10, and that is leading into the finale on April 17. For some reason, the network just doesn’t tend to give you every episode of a Power show in succession; there’s almost always some hiatus wedged in there, whether it be a week or somewhat longer.

Because we are still a couple of weeks away from this episode airing, there isn’t too much in the way of official information out there about it. Just remember that traditionally, penultimate episodes are huge in this franchise. A lot of times, this is where some of the biggest stuff happens and the finale is where we watch characters pick up the pieces.

We know that there is a season 2 of Force coming to Starz down the road and with that in mind, you don’t have to worry about the immediate future. Yet, we’re well-aware that there is still danger and death that could be coming to a number of characters. It’s not necessarily Tommy Egan, but certainly people close to him.

