Billions season 6 episode 11 spoilers: The last before the finale

Billions season 6 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Succession” — but no, we don’t think that Logan Roy is turning up anytime soon. This title will obviously be tied into the story coming up, but we also think this is the writers acknowledging the inevitable comparisons that are here between this show and the HBO epic.

So what’s going to be coming up here? The first thing worth noting is that this is the penultimate story of the season. There are only two more left! Sure, we know that there’s a season 7 coming at some point down the road, but there’s a lot to prepare for before that. We certainly wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger to get excited about here. Why wouldn’t there be?

the #1 thing we’re expecting entering this episode is for Chuck to go on the offensive once more. We know that he doesn’t have the power the same way that he did, but since when has that stopped him? From the start, he’s been trying to punch above his weight class and take down some of the biggest money-makers in New York. He’s not about to change anything with his strategy now.

Below, you can check out the full Billions season 6 episode 11 synopsis if you’re interested in some other updates on the subject of where the story goes from here:

Prince’s plan is put in jeopardy when Chuck unleashes a new kind of attack. Meanwhile, a discovery sets off chaos at Michael Prince Capital. Prince makes an announcement that pushes the tension between Philip and Taylor to the boiling point.

Here’s another interesting question pertaining to Prince: Is he about to destroy his whole organization from within? Would that be a shock to anyone?

