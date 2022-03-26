This Is Us season 6 episode 10 photo: Randall, Rebecca’s reflections

This Is Us season 6 episode 10 is easily going to be one of the more meaningful episodes of the season for Randall — and it’s also the final chapter of the Big Three trilogy!

Yet, as excited as we are about this story, we also can’t sit here and pretend that this story is anything other than mysterious. There isn’t all that much that is known about “Every Version of You” in advance. With the Kevin episode, for example, we knew entering it that he was out to be the best father possible. Meanwhile, with Kate we knew she was hoping to figure out where things stood with Toby.

With Randall, everything is a little more vague. We know that he is going on a road trip with Rebecca, so what is he hoping to get out of it? On the surface, it may be so simple as him just wanting to spend time with his mother. However, the result may be a tad more complicated than that. What we’ve seen through the trilogy is that every character got something unexpected out of their journey. For Kevin, it was a deeper understanding of Cassidy and appreciation for how she navigates her life. For Kate, it was learning more how to stand on her own two feet. The goal with the Randall episode could be him learning how to give more to others without feeling the need to watch over them every second.

We know that we’re eventually going to see that New Yorker article about Sterling K. Brown’s character in the future; what he learns here could be a valuable stepping stone.

What do you most want to see moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 10?

