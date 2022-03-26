Magnum PI season 4 episode count: How many are left?

How many episodes are currently remaining for Magnum PI season 4? How much more great stuff is there to look forward to before the next hiatus begins?

Well, the first bit of good news we can share now is that there are more episodes this season than last — think 20 as a whole! remember that the past couple of years have seen in general smaller episode counts brought on by the global health crisis. We’d love to get more episodes than this at some point down the road, but we recognize that not much is guaranteed. Technically, Magnum PI has never had more than 20 episodes in a season, so this is perfectly in line with what we’ve seen in the past.

The news about the episode count was first confirmed by the writers on Twitter; just take a look at their post below for reference.

So what could be coming over the remaining episodes? We’re hoping of course for some more action, but also a handful of personal stories where we get to know all of the crew better. Would it be great for Magnum and Higgins to more explicitly realize and/or act on feelings for each other? Sure, but the format of this show is one that dictates a somewhat slower journey; we don’t want to have any expectation for one particular thing, especially when it is better to be pleasantly surprised.

As for whether or not these four episodes will be the final ones, nothing is confirmed as of yet. The fate of Magnum PI will most likely be determined over the next five or six weeks, though CBS does have a habit of renewing most of their long-running shows before we get around to May. We’re cautiously optimistic more will be coming here, but we’ve learned in the TV world that it’s best to keep spreading the word about a show and don’t automatically assume more is coming.

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 4 before we get to the finale?

Be sure to share any and all predictions now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

No new ep tonight but back with a new one next Friday. Just 4 more eps this season! Big things coming up! — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) March 25, 2022

