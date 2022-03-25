Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8: Is it setting up 2-Bit?

As we set the stage for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8, let’s go ahead and have a 2-Bit conversation, shall we? This is a character we’ve long wanted to see in this world, even though there’s no direct indication that he is coming.

As a matter of fact, you can argue the timeline has rendered that impossible in a number of different ways. This season is seemingly taking place concurrently with the events of Power Book II: Ghost season 1 and for most of that story, 2-Bit was trying to extort money out of Tariq.

Yet, could episode 8 be where things turn? A lot of that may be tied to how this story goes and where it ends. We do at least know that according to the promo for this episode, Tommy Egan needs a new cook. He has a potentially game-changing product in Dahlia, but not enough resources to ramp up production. Liliana can only do so much, and there certainly aren’t a number of other people out there that he can absolutely trust.

If we had to pitch our dream scenario for episode 8, it’s that it ends with Tommy heading back to New York to tie up loose ends there with Tasha and Tariq — then, he comes back to Chicago and somehow, he manages to bring 2-Bit along for the ride. This would explain, after all, why that character was MIA through most of Ghost season 2; he didn’t need to go after Tariq anymore.

What do you most want to see on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8, especially when it comes to a possible 2-Bit cameo?

