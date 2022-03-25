Dynasty season 5 episode 6 spoilers: What is Fallon looking for?

Want to learn more about Dynasty season 5 episode 6 on The CW next week? The title here is “Devoting All of Her Energy to Hate,” and we tend to think that there’s going to be some unexpected challenges. We know that this is going to be true for Kirby, and with Fallon, she’s going to be intent enough to move forward with her plan that she’ll be getting some outside help — think in terms of Jeff.

For a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

A WORK IN PROGRESS – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help with her next steps. Kirby (Maddison Brown) is ready to rejoin the modeling world but finds it not as easy as she anticipated, so Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers to help. Liam (Adam Huber) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) run into a stumbling block and go to extreme measures to fix the situation. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) takes matters into his own hands. Also starring Daniella Alonso, Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele and Eliza Bennett. The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#506). Original airdate 4/1/2022.

In general terms, we’d also say at this point that we’re in a rather curious place regarding the long-term future of the show. Should the writers be plotting forward as though this is the final season? We aren’t saying that it will be, but this was one of the shows The CW did not renew earlier this week. With the network itself facing a somewhat-uncertain future, we have to be prepared for just about anything moving forward.

