Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift finally gets CW premiere date

If you are like us, then you’ve probably been wondering about a premiere date for Tom Swift for quite some time. Luckily, we now know that the Nancy Drew spin-off is poised to be coming back sooner rather than later!

Today, The CW confirmed that on Tuesday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the series is going to premiere following a new episode of Superman & Lois. Clearly, the idea of this premiere spot is to give it a ratings boost, and also set things up for a solid run in the summer.

So what will the story be about, for those unfamiliar with the character? Check out the newly-released logline, with offers at least a little more insight as to what lies ahead:

“As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with — a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.”

The fun of this show is that in some ways, it’s the anti-Nancy Drew in that Tom is going to have anything and everything at his disposal. However, none of this will serve as an adequate substitute for an ability to find answers, and this could be the thing that plagues him for the vast majority of the season. There’s going to be a lot of fun stuff to dive into here, and we are certainly quite curious to see what the future will hold.

