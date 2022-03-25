Charmed season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A weekend getaway!

On the surface, it feels like Charmed season 4 episode 4 could be an opportunity for a lot of characters to have fun. Over the course of this upcoming episode, Mel is going to make a big decision: Get the Charmed Ones away for the chaos for the first time! This could be a chance for Maggie and Mel to catch a breather, but of course we don’t expect anything to go according to plan here. Since when has anything gone according to plan for these characters? If that was the case, Macy would probably still be around — though we also have a pretty good feeling that our newcomer Kaela to this world is going to provide some entertaining content moving forward, as well.

Want to get a few more details as to what you can expect to see next? Then go ahead and view the full Charmed season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

HOME ALONE – When Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it’s time for them to take a break – and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time… which doesn’t go as well as anyone hopes. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Carolyn Townsend (#404). Original airdate 4/1/2022.

The road beyond this story

Charmed is absolutely hitting the ground running this season! We can 100% confirm that there are new episodes coming all the way until at least April 15, which means we’ll see what the world looks like with Kaela in a number of different forms. We’re also hoping that over these few weeks, she’ll also be able to adapt to her new position as best as she can.

