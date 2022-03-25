Shark Tank preview: Magic Dates, Pawnix, Round 21, and Young King

Tonight on Shark Tank you will have a chance to see Magic Dates, Pawnix, Round 21, and Young King — will any of them end up getting a deal? As per usual, there are a handful of different pitches that could prove interesting here and in the end, it’s going to come down to the valuations, the negotiations, and whether or not a Shark is into the concept at all.

Before we dive too deep or share any product links here, let’s (as we often do) kick things off with the official synopsis:

“1316” – First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Mableton, Georgia, who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men. An entrepreneur from Nashville, Tennessee, pitches her solution to help pet parents keep their dog calm during loud events; while an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, introduces her healthy snack made from an ancient superfood that gives cultural and edible adventure in every bite. A former athlete from Kensington, Maryland, celebrates originality within athletes through art while bringing people together through play with her company and hopes it’s enough to land a deal in the tank on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Round 21 – This line of footballs, basketballs, and other athletics-based gear is something we’re surprised isn’t that popular already. Who says that sporting equipment has to be monochromatic and not altogether interesting? Their products are a celebration of art, inspiration, and style — they stand out from the pack and showcase the different ways you can express yourself as an athlete.

Young King– Proper hair care for young men is something that is not often emphasized in supermarket shelves; it’s even less so for young men of color. This company is all about empowering young men with a line of different products made for their hair. They contain no sulfates, parabens, mineral oils or other ingredients that could prove harmful.

Pawnix – The price point may be a little high for some pet owners, but we can say wholeheartedly that this is a response to a specific need. If you have a dog, then you’re probably aware of the sort of panic that can come from a thunderstorm or a fireworks show. This company offers noise-canceling headphones and an apparatus that allows your dog to comfortably and safely wear them without an owner having to cover their ears all night.

Magic Dates – We’ve seen a number of different healthy snacks come into the Tank over the years, but what makes this one special is obvious based on the name itself: Dates. They are a natural sweetener that enables these snack-bites to be free of added sugar, while also still being extremely flavorful.

