The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 spoilers: The mystery of Liz’s death

As you prepare yourselves for The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 next week, are we going to get answers on the subject of Liz’s death?

Let’s be honest here from the start: We aren’t getting our hopes TOO high here that there’s about to be some sort of huge reveal. If there is one thing that this show loves to do, after all, it is keep us wait. Nonetheless, we do think that the next new episode (titled “Eva Mason”) is going to inch us a little bit closer to the truth. We may not get ALL the answers, but we should inch ourselves ever closer to some.

For some more insight on what to expect, remember to check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 synopsis below:

04/01/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death. TV-14

We’re absolutely thrilled to be seeing Panabaker back on the show again! She is one of our favorite recurring characters within this world. We’re hoping that this could also shed some light, as well, as to some of her true intentions. We’ve long thought that she may have something to do with what is going on with Cooper, with the same being said for Liz’s death. Remember that she wanted her burned following everything in the second half of season 8!

Remember that there are 22 episodes in season 9 as a whole. With that in mind, there’s a lot of great stuff coming up still! There is SO much to still be excited about in regards to this world.

