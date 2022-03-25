Starstruck season 3: Is it renewed, canceled by HBO Max, BBC?

Following tonight’s huge season 2 finale, can you expect a Starstruck season 3 renewal to happen over at HBO Max? Or, are we at the end of the road?

There are a few different things that we do want to get into regarding the show, which also airs overseas over at BBC Three. So how can we start here? We suppose by saying that for now, nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the future. We’re hopeful that there could be more, but there are a few different factors that determine that. Think in terms of its performance on both platforms, story concerns, and also budgetary factors. (It may not be fun to think about, but television is a business first and foremost.)

One thing that is worth noting here about British shows in general is that they often don’t have long runs, and it doesn’t matter if they are commercially successful or not. The UK version of The Office, for example, probably could have gone another five years. There’s a general philosophy here of allowing people to want more.

So if there is a season 3 renewal, when could it premiere? All things considered, there was a pretty short hiatus between season 1 and season 2. We would certainly hope that more episodes will be available to launch at some point in 2023. If the pandemic didn’t slow things down in terms of season 2 being available, we think that things could move forward at a steady pace.

Our hope is that we’re going to be hearing a little bit more about a season 3 over the next several weeks — but there’s no reason to think that either network/streaming service is going to hurry things along.

