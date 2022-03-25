Archive 81 canceled; no season 2 coming at Netflix

Anytime Netflix cancels a show, we really shouldn’t be that shocked about it. Yet, here we are, still feeling that way about Archive 81.

According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to pull the plug on the horror drama after just one season, and the move absolutely comes across as surprising. For starters, it appeared as though the show was doing rather well in the ratings. As a matter of fact, it was charting near the top of some lists after release!

So what is the problem here? The truth is that Netflix doesn’t often explain their cancellations, and a lot of them are odd. In the case of Archive 81, this could have been a show that started off with big numbers and dropped off quick after that. Or, it may not have had enough retention. Or, maybe the show did not justify the cost at the end of the day. It still just feels like there was value in continuing the show moving forward.

We do tend to wonder as to whether or not Netflix’s cancellations will actually hurt their bottom line but for the time being, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Viewers still stick with the service, and one of the reasons why is that it has SO many other programming options. Of course, it is the number of these options that allow it to cut shows quickly if they are not performing up to their standards.

The end of Archive 81 is ultimately the second shocking Netflix cancellation of the past few weeks — remember, we also lost The Baby-Sitters Club recently and while that’s a totally different audience, we know there are still a number of loyal fans over there who are understandably sad.

