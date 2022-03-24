Why did Brian Geraghty leave Big Sky? Is Ronald really dead?

Why did Brian Geraghty leave Big Sky and, beyond that, is his character of Ronald actually dead? It’s fair to still have questions.

Ultimately, though, last week’s episode seemed to confirm the demise of the Ronald question. While we know people have almost come back from the dead before, most of the messaging coming out of this past installment (including from the show’s official Twitter) made it seem as though the villain was gone.

While Geraghty did a fantastic job as this wily, utterly terrifying character, it also felt like the right time for him to go. We got the Ronald / Cassie showdown we’ve been waiting for, but at a certain point, it starts to become predictable if we see the character continue to survive. Even with him dead, his impact will likely echo and reverberate on this show for quite some time. That’s the thing: We haven’t necessarily seen the end of Ronald. He could still turn up in dream sequences or something else in that vein, even if it seems somewhat strange or unlikely on the surface. Why wouldn’t the writers want to dive into him haunting some of the surviving characters?

In the end, we imagine Brian signed on for this role knowing that he wouldn’t be a part of Big Sky forever. We’re talking here about an accomplished actor well-versed in the TV business. He’s also been known for not staying on one show for that long; he did a stint on Chicago PD prior to Big Sky and in between these shows, he did both The Fugitive and Briarpatch. He also has a role in the upcoming Gaslit, so we are talking here about an actor who likes to both stay busy and tackle as many different things as he possibly can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

Are you sad that Brian Geraghty and Ronald are (seemingly) gone from Big Sky?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

WHAT. A. JOURNEY. 🤯 R.I.P. Ronald and all the chaos that followed him. #BigSky pic.twitter.com/cLzi0TtDXT — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) March 18, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







