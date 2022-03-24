Halo season 1 episode 2 air date: When will it return to Paramount+?

Following the big premiere on Paramount+ today, what better time than the present to discuss Halo season 1 episode 2? There is a lot of big stuff to look forward to with this show, so let’s hope it lives up to the hype!

The first thing to note here is that episode 2 is currently set to arrive on the streaming service next week. Paramount does not utilize the same binge-watching model as Netflix, for better or for worse. Personally, we like being able to spend a week watching a show and/or discussing it with our friends, but we also recognize that not everyone else out there shares in that opinion. The first season will be comprised of nine episodes, so we would expect that this season will be running all the way through until we get around to May.

So what’s going to happen on some of these upcoming episodes? We imagine we’ll learn even more about this show’s version of Master Chief and some other parts of the world, and there could be some Easter eggs scattered in for those who are fans of the games. We don’t see this show per se as a remake of any established property, though, and there could be some liberties here and there. The bar is set high these days with video-game adaptations, though, with The Witcher really being the one that stands out from the pack more so than any other.

One thing that is nice to know before we dive any deeper at all? There is absolutely going to be a Halo season 2 down the road! While you may worry about what’s going on with a number of these characters, at least you don’t have to worry about that in the slightest.

