Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Is it finally back with new episodes?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We know there’s been an exhausting hiatus the past few weeks, but is it now officially over?

Well, we wish that the answer to this question was “yes.” Unfortunately, the season 1 hiatus is going to continue for another seven days. The plan for now is to bring the series back on March 31, and we hope that there’s going to be a lot of funny (but surprisingly moving) stuff the rest of the season. Ghosts is one of those network comedies that can do both without ever coming across as hokey. It’s a rare feat! Yet, watching the show do this is one of the reasons why the overall viewing experience is so pleasurable.

Just in case you haven’t gotten the Ghosts season 1 episode 16 synopsis below, it sets the stage quite nicely for what lies ahead — and that includes a story revolving very-much around Trevor and his past:

“Trevor’s Pants” – The secret about Trevor’s missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse. Also, Thor decides to tell Flower how he feels about her, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 31 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re not at the end of the season just yet, so we imagine there’s a lot of great stuff coming over the next few weeks. The biggest mystery that we’ve got right now is rather simple, and that is figuring out just how all of this different stuff is going to tie together — and if the show is going to introduce a few new wrinkles moving into the already-renewed season 2.

