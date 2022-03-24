Legacies season 4 spoilers: Nathaniel Buzolic, Claire Holt, more returning

There are a ton of familiar faces from The Originals coming up on Legacies season 4 — so why not get more news on that now!

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see the return of Nathaniel Buzolic (Kol) and Charlies Michael Davis (Marcel) for the first time on this series on the upcoming April 15 episode. Meanwhile, Claire Holt (Rebekah) and Riley Voelkel (Freya), who have both appeared on Legacies in the past, will be coming back.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” — this tease from the synopsis gives you a small sense of how these characters could be coming back:

“Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya.”

This news does help us feel slightly better about the rather uncertain future of the Danielle Rose Russell series. While The CW did officially renew a handful of shows earlier this year, for whatever reason Legacies was conspicuously absent from the list. It’s our hope that we’ll be able to get some more news on it in the near future, especially since this is one of those shows that could easily end on a big cliffhanger.

No matter what the writers do have planned or what The CW decides, we are at least happy to know that we’re going to be getting a little bit more in the way of quality nostalgia before the very end here.

