NCIS season 19 spoilers: Are we getting more Jessica backstory soon?

So far through NCIS season 19, we’ve had a few assorted opportunities to get to know Jessica Knight. What have we learned? She has a history of service in her family, she doesn’t have the best relationship with her mother, she’s seemingly interested in Jimmy Palmer, and she’s also not the best with kids.

As nice as all of these different things are, could we be getting something a little more substantial soon? Could there be an episode where we learn a lot more about her?

New NCIS video! Take a look below if you want to get some more discussion on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! This is the best way to ensure you see some other breakdowns of other episodes moving forward, as well.

Speaking recently to TVLine leading up to Monday’s big crossover event, Katrina Law notes that she’s been told there is an episode coming up that will dive into her backstory. If that happens, it’s obviously gotta happen soon. There are supposedly only 21 episodes this season, and Monday night marks episode 17. That means there will only be four more until the story is complete for the time being.

Are we still optimistic that we’re going to get a season 20 renewal sooner rather than later? Sure, and that’s mostly due to the success of the series so far. Once we get some more news on that, we imagine it will be time to speculate further on what other sort of spotlights we could be getting. For now, we’ll take even a few more nuggets on who Knight is away from the team.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS

What do you most want to see from Jessica Knight on NCIS season 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







