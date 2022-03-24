The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Cassandra Bianchi returns!

We knew that The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 would be featuring a big guest star in Patricia Richardson. Now, we’ve also got confirmation that a familiar face is returning, as well!

For the first time since the episode “Cornelius Ruck” back in 2020, Joely Richardson is going to be coming back as Reddington’s old flame Cassandra Bianchi. She and James Spader’s character have quite the history, and we know that she’s as smart and capable as just about anyone you’re going to be seeing in this world.

So what is Cassandra up to now? Is there something more to her appearance beyond what is initially clear? We know that she will be spending time with the other Richardson in Patricia (no relation), but we’re waiting to get a few more details on what their dynamic is going to be like.

Per the synopsis, we know that “Red and a friend” (most likely Cassandra) “attempt to recover an item after reuniting at a friend’s memorial.” Could all of this be setting us up for some sort of heist? If that happens, that’d absolutely be an interesting thing to watch. This photo could very well be the two at said memorial, talking about old times and trying to figure out what’s next for them.

We know that Reddington has some other priorities right now — take, for example, learning the truth about Liz. Yet, we don’t mind having a few interesting little diversions spread throughout the story.

