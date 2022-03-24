This Is Us season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Randall’s big decision

With This Is Us season 6 episode 10 airing next week on NBC, it makes sense there are questions aplenty about Randall. How can there not be? That New Yorker article is a big hint that his story is going in a very particular direction, and we could see him moving up the political ladder before too long.

We know that Randall is the sort of guy who could accomplish just about anything that he puts his mind to. He just has to decided that this is what he wants to pursue beyond what he’s already doing.

In setting the stage for next week’s episode (and the final part of the Big Three trilogy), here is some of what star Chrissy Metz had to say in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

Rebecca’s influence is so strong, which goes to show just what a great mother she was to everybody. He’s making a very big decision that’s going to change his life in many regards.

Because politics are so much about public service, there’s a good chance that he could change the lives of a lot of other people, as well. We wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up becoming a Congressman, or maybe even a Senator by the time we get to those flashbacks at around Rebecca’s deathbed. We think he’s such an intelligent and giving guy that this is clearly the right path for him to be on, but he can’t forget about the lessons he’s learned along the way.

