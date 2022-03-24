Good Sam season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘A Light in the Storm’

Do you want to see some more news when it comes to Good Sam season 1 episode 9? Well, this is an episode full of drama! “A Light in the Storm” is the title for this hour, and we think that this could be a powerful, patient-focused story from start to finish.

So how could things unfold here? Check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“A Light in the Storm” – When a devastating storm leads to an overflow of patients and limited resources, Dr. Sam Griffith and her team are forced to make impossible choices about their patients’ care. Also, Dr. Rob Griffith connects with a young patient admitted with a rare heart condition, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We hope that this is an episode that can draw viewers into this world and the characters more but beyond just that, we also hope that it’s one that can retain all of the viewers that it already has. The road for this show ratings-wise so far has not been easy. Despite having some familiar faces like Sophia Bush Good Sam is off to a not-so-great start, and it’s going to take some bigger numbers the rest of the way in order to rectify that.

Hopefully, we’re at a point where there is going to be a good bit of story momentum moving into the finale, and that the show continues to do some things that surprise some long-time fans of the medical-show genre as it is.

