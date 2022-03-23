Why did Maia Mitchell leave Good Trouble? Is Callie’s story fully over?

Why did Maia Mitchell leave Good Trouble? One week removed from Callie’s exit, we understand if you still have questions.

The first thing to note here was that this exit was Maia’s decision, and it is not one that she came to altogether easily. The Australian actress has played this role for close to a decade, originating it over on The Fosters back when Freeform was named ABC Family. Yet, it was one that she made with her family and the global health crisis in mind. The idea of traveling between Australia and America during much of this is an enormous challenge, and like so many other people, Mitchell chose to make a decision to refocus her life in this time. She came back to tie together Callie’s story, and clearly there is no acrimony or ill will between her and the show. She expresses full gratitude in her post on social media below.

So is there a chance that we could see Callie back at some point in the future? Honestly, we wouldn’t rule that out, just like we wouldn’t rule out any appearances from other one-time cast members from The Fosters. Whenever Good Trouble does end we could easily see a number of people coming back, and it’s possible there will be cameos before that.

Moving forward, Cierra Ramirez is going to lead the ship as Mariana, the last main character from The Fosters who is still an active part of the show. It’s going to take some time to imagine the show without Callie around, but we know there are a lot of big stories still worth telling here.

