Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Does Kyle have no chance?

We’re a little over a day away from the next Big Brother Canada 10 eviction, so where do things stand for one Kyle Moore? Is he almost certainly a goner?

Tonight, Global viewers are getting to see Marty’s Veto win for the first time and with that Kyle being named the replacement nominee by Gino.

We’re not going to say that Kyle is fully throwing up the white flag per se, but he knows he’s everyone’s target and there’s very little he can do. He’s still had conversations, but there’s been nothing within any of them that suggests he has a real shot here. Jess may be on the outs with several people in the game, but they haven’t burned bridges in terms of trust the same way. Kyle has. Other than a tiny group of people, nobody really knows where his head is at. One of the only people who could have been with him just threw him up on the block and he knows that. He also is well aware of the fact that most of his mistakes from this season were 100% avoidable. In that way, he made his own bed and has to lie in it.

Because of all of this, there are a lot of people already starting to look ahead. Marty could still be a target for some, whereas Jess could easily become an easy pawn. Kevin feels like he’s never 100% safe in the house either, but we think a lot of what is going on right now is posturing. Because everyone knows Kyle is getting evicted this week, there’s a lot of boredom right now and most of the conversations we’re getting are ones we would consider idle chatter, at least for now.

