The Flash season 8 episode 9 spoilers: A look towards ‘Phantoms’

Just in case you are curious about The Flash season 8 episode 9, note that there’s a brand-new episode on The CW next week! The title here is “Phantoms,” and we have a sense already that this will be a curious story with a lot of mystery at the core.

So what’s at the center of this one? For Barry Allen, he has a specific goal he is trying to achieve when it comes to the Fire Meta. However, figuring out what to do here is not exactly an easy task. Iris, meanwhile, has a mission of her own that’s going to take her away from Central City, but to a place that should be familiar to a lot of people out there.

For a few more details on the overall story, check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 9 synopsis below:

THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him. Meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh (#809). Original airdate 3/30/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure a few different things will start to be cleared up a little bit. Or … will they? Let’s just say that moving forward, some of Barry’s actions could have some surprising consequences — also, a few other characters like Frost could find themselves getting involved!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash

What are you hoping to see in regards to The Flash season 8 episode 9?

Is there any one story you are the most excited to see? Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







