Blue Bloods season 12 video: A funny side to family dinner!

Want to take a new and rather-silly look behind the scenes at Blue Bloods season 12? Then look no further than Donnie Wahlberg! The man behind Danny Reagan has delivered the goods and with that, another reason for us to smile.

If you look at the Instagram video below, you can see Donnie showing off a rehearsal for a family-dinner scene that features none other than his co-star Bridget Moynahan not only wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, and also dancing around while surrounded by some of her co-stars. Tom Selleck’s reaction to all of this totally makes it, as he seems utterly perplexed by what’s going on around him.

What this video does is remind us once more of the relationship between a lot of the cast on the show, which is pretty essential when you consider the work that they’re doing. We’re talking here about extremely long hours, scripts that can be emotional, and a real need for trust with some of your colleagues. Acting is such a collaborative process, and it works so much better when everyone is getting along.

Unfortunately, Blue Bloods is going to continue to be off the air this week — yet, we know that it will be returning at the start of April with an installment directed by Bridget herself! Because she has that long-term relationship and trust with the cast, we’ve got a good feeling they will all deliver some of their best work for her. We’re excited to get more details all about that soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

