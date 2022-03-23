Snowfall season 5 episode 6: The priorities ahead for Franklin Saint

Tomorrow night on FX Snowfall season 5 episode 6 is going to be here, and we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.

Of course, it’s also one of the most dangerous ones that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Someone is attacking Franklin Saint and his whole crew, and there is one important question that goes with that: Who is it? What are they doing and beyond that, why are they doing it?

Before Franklin can contemplate revenge, though, he’s gotta figure out how he and Gustavo can escape their current prison — and that tiger! It’s such a dangerous spot and even after he gets out of there, he needs to figure out what he will do from there. He’ll need to get back to Louie, Jerome, and the rest of his crew and from there, try to piece together answers.

Does he work to get help from Teddy? Does he even trust Teddy? These questions will be on his mind, as will trying to ensure that Veronique is protected. Since the two are expecting a baby, this is a different situation than we’ve seen from him before. He has more to lose, and we anticipate that he will perceive much of the world different with that very thing in mind.

Given that tomorrow’s episode is the end of a two-parter, we anticipate the end to some stories — but also a jumping-off point to other big things moving forward.

