Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Preparing for season 4 news

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive back into this world and some of its particular characters?

There are so many different things that we’re excited to see coming up down the road here, especially as Max Goodwin contemplates his future with Helen Sharpe (please propose!), while also working to save the hospital from Dr. Fuentes. We wish there was some other good stuff we could report as coming up tonight, but we can’t. There is no episode poised to come on the air. The earliest the show will be back is on April 19, and unfortunately, we don’t have a whole lot of news on that just yet.

So when will that change, and when will a few more details be handed out? Most likely within a couple of weeks. Given that today the network handed down some info about the April 5 episode of This Is Us, we imagine that in early April we’ll start to hear more about what’s going on in the middle portion of the month. There are still a handful of episodes still to go this season and then after that, we look towards the fifth and final year of the show. We’re not necessarily surprised that the series will be ending in the 2022-23 season, but we certainly did not expect the news to come so early! This is at least going to give the writers a chance to fully plot some things out, and we’re hoping already that it concludes with most of the important people happy at the end of the day.

Let’s hope that by early April, there’s a chance to also see some sort of new video preview with some other big teases on what’s going to be coming up next.

