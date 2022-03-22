Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted? Why Jess LaCroix died

Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted? Given that tonight’s episode is the first one following the death of Jess LaCroix, it absolutely feels like the right time to revisit this topic.

The first thing that we do here is offer a reminder that it was McMahon’s decision to leave the series. We’ve yet to hear a single thing suggesting that the writers wanted this and they probably didn’t. When Julian was first brought on board the series, the hope was likely that he’d be around for many years on end. That sort of stability goes a long way for a series, especially one that relies on a particular format week in and week out.

However, McMahon decided at some point that he wanted to pursue other things. This was made clear to the writers in advance and with that, the choice was made to kill Jess off. We have to assume this was not an easy decision, but there may be a couple of reasons for it.

First, remember that it was hard to imagine Jess ever willingly walking away from this job. Having him take an early retirement, with that in mind, would not make a whole lot of sense. They couldn’t just ship the character off somewhere, since that would lead to near-constant questions as to whether or not he’d be coming back.

Meanwhile, this decision was likely made because it happens. Agents unfortunately die in the field. This was an exit that would be realistic and we think that more than anything, this show does strive to have a certain level of realism to what it brings to the table. We’ll see over the next couple of weeks how everyone recovers and then after that, we’ll meet the new boss played by Dylan McDermott.

