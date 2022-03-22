FBI season 4 episode 16 spoilers: The Blacklist actor to appear

As you prepare for FBI season 4 episode 16, the first shocking thing to report is that it will actually air next week. We haven’t seen this all that often as of late! We’ve been in this weird habit of getting a new episode, a repeat, a new episode, and then another repeat, but that seems to be ending … at least for now.

So what is going to be coming over the course of this episode? Let’s just say that at the forefront of it is a particularly dangerous situation for a Congressman, who just so happens to be a familiar face in Brett Cullen. In addition to dozens of other years over the years, we saw him quite recently as Ilya Koslov on The Blacklist.

Do get a few more details about the upcoming story in its totality, we suggest that you go ahead and view the full FBI season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Protective Details” – After an ICE agent is fatally shot at an ICE vs. DEA hockey game, the team attempts to find the shooter who they believe may also be targeting Congressman Curtis Grange (Brett Cullen), who was at the same game, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we tend to think that we’ll be set up for more great cases to finish off the season — while we’re not at the epic finale as of yet, we know that we’re inching ever closer to it happening. The show will almost certainly be renewed for a season 5, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







