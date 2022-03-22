Legends of Tomorrow season 8, Batwoman season 4 in limbo at The CW

Today, The CW renewed a number of their shows — so what about Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, or some others? We’re unfortunately still waiting for news on a handful of other series and while we’d hope to get more info soon, nothing is 100% confirmed.

Remember, one reason for all the uncertainty is likely the reports that the network could be up for sale; with that, there may be more hesitation to greenlight various programs than we’ve seen in the past.

There are a few different categories to lump some of these shows into. There are the first-year shows like All American: Homecoming and Naomi, which are still pretty early in their run and the network clearly wants more info. Tom Swift, meanwhile, has yet to really are.

Then, you’ve got the shows that air at non-traditional parts of the year. In the Dark, Stargirl, and Roswell, New Mexico fit firmly into this and personally, we foresee all three of them coming back. The problem is that for now, they still have one more season to air that has yet to even premiere!

Another grouping we’d have here is long-running shows that are currently a part of the standard schedule. Here, we’d put Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Legacies, Charmed, and to some extent Dynasty, which is back to airing in more of a standard timeframe. Of this group, we wouldn’t be shocked if a couple series fail to see another season. We’re the most hopeful about Legends of Tomorrow just because of the way they ended season 7, and the potential to utilize Booster Gold in a big way in season 8. Legacies comes behind it since it’s got a great franchise connection to both The Vampire Diaries and Legacies. the other three are firmly on the bubble.

Finally, we’ve got 4400, which has aired its full season and we’re concerned that will be it. The ratings for it weren’t amazing, and it doesn’t have the same name-value as many other shows here. It is based, after all, on a USA Network series that was, at best, a cult hit years ago.

