The Flash, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, All American renewed by The CW

Today, The CW opted to secure at least one part of their 2022-23 schedule; after all, a number of their more-popular shows have been renewed for additional seasons!

So what series now have a green light? Think along the lines of The Flash season 9, All American season 5, Nancy Drew season 4, Superman & Lois season 3, Riverdale season 7, Walker season 3, and then Kung Fu season 3. These seven shows give the network a little bit more comfort moving into the rest of the spring, though the number of renewed series is still significantly less than what we’ve seen from them in years past.

The reason for the smaller bulk renewal may be tied to the reports that The CW is currently considering options for a sale, and most of these series are considered to be some of their more secure. Of the group Nancy Drew is the only one we’d consider to be among their lesser-rated, and it still has a great deal of franchise value thanks to the book series and international name-recognition. All of these shows have something going for them, whether it be a familiar franchise, a notable star like Jared Padalecki, or critical acclaim in the case of All American.

The Flash is the only one of these shows that we considered to be somewhat uncertain, and that was due to it now having the official longest run of any in the Arrowverse. Star Grant Gustin has already signed on for season 9, but with a smaller episode commitment than we’ve seen in the past. It’s too early to tell what the future is going to hold.

We will have news on a few other bubble shows coming up over the next few hours; there are some that will inevitably be renewed, but we can’t offer up assurances on all of them at the moment.

