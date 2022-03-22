Big Sky season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Cassie reels from Ronald’s death

As we prepare for Big Sky season 2 episode 13, it feels fair to say this is going to be an emotional, challenging hour.

The good news for Cassie is that there’s a chance to get some peace here. After all, Ronald is dead. He’s responsible for so much pain and turmoil and you would think, at least on paper, that she could breathe easier almost right away. We’re just not sure that is going to happen. It could take her some time still to be adjusted to this new normal and she’ll have to be prepared for that. We know that for us, it could take us some time to get adjusted to a new iteration of the show, as well. Even though Ronald was despicable and needed to die, there’s no denying he had a huge role in the story. That’s not something that can be replaced right away.

For some more specifics on the story to come in episode 13 (titled “The Shipping News”), be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“The Shipping News” – The kids may be free from the trouble they caused, but the Bhullars’ reign continues as Jenny finds herself frustratingly stuck one step behind their crew’s every move and Travis struggles to maintain the balancing act of his two lives. Elsewhere, Cassie reels from her final interaction with Ronald and decides to take some time off; meanwhile, the syndicate bares its teeth at Wolf on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, one of the things we’re most curious about now is how Wolf can continued to be factored into the story. We were sure a few episodes ago that he was joining his brother in the ground! Yet, things are now clearly shifting all over again and we’re curious to see what that looks like.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have other updates coming moving forward and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

