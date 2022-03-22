NCIS season 19 episode 17 promo: New NCIS: Hawaii crossover footage

Last night CBS shared a new promo for the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover airing next week; is it going to be a great time? It does at least feel like there’s going to be a lot of action, humor, and backstory between some characters. Jane Tennant and Nick Torres have worked together before, and that built-in dynamic could give us a number of fun moments.

Yet, is this crossover exactly what it seems based on said promo? There’s a lot to get into here…

There first thing we should note is that a lot of the footage in the preview is actually from the NCIS: Hawaii portion of the crossover, and only Torres and Knight are heading out to the islands to work on this case. It’s one that Wilmer Valderrama’s character has a huge investment in, so he’s going to be more eager to take the reigns here than just about anyone.

For those thinking that both of these hours are going to feature characters from both shows constantly inter-mingling, you may be disappointed. We think there’s potentially a standalone case still at the center of NCIS season 19 episode 17, and the crossover is set up more than paid off by the end of the hour. We compare this to some of the crossovers we’ve seen with Grey’s Anatomy and also Station 19, where you see elements of the episodes tied to one another as opposed to the whole thing. The reality here remains that it’s hard to stage a FULL crossover with these shows beyond a couple of characters, especially during a pandemic and when they shoot in different parts of the world.

What are you hoping to check out on the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event?

