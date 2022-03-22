And Just Like That renewed for season 2 at HBO Max

While the following bit of news may not be all that much of a surprise, we’re still very-much happy to hear it: And Just Like That is officially coming back for a season 2.

Today, the folks over at HBO Max confirmed this news and it makes absolute sense: The first season was an enormous success in terms of viewership. Was it polarizing? Absolutely, and there are still people with divided reactions over the whole Miranda storyline. Regardless, there will be more chances to see things evolve down the road.

In a statement confirming the news, here is some of what executive producer Michael Patrick King had to say:

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added the following:

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

Based on the timing of this renewal, there is a chance for more new episodes to be available either late this year or in early 2023. It makes the most sense from our vantage point for the new season to film in the summer — isn’t that the best time to take advantage of the weather in New York? We at least tend to think so.

What do you think about And Just Like That coming back for another season 2?

