9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: What’s next after Lucy, Buck kiss?

Following last night’s big episode of 9-1-1 season 5, where can you expect to see things go in terms of Buck’s personal life?

In the midst of this installment, the first one of the calendar year, we saw Lucy and Buck kiss. Yet, the problem here is that he’s in a relationship with Taylor and rather than telling her the truth, he instead made it clear he wanted them to live together. He thought he could get avoid his problems since he probably wouldn’t have to see Lucy again. As it turns out, though, he’s going to be seeing her every day — she is a part of the 118 now!

So why is Oliver Stark’s character doing some of what he is? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Kristen Reidel had some of the following to say on the subject:

“The Lucy kiss was sort of a symptom of a larger problem for him … He was a little unmoored after Maddie and Chimney left, and he turned to Taylor in that sadness, and that relationship progressed a little faster and in ways he hadn’t planned on. Buck is the guy who always wants to make it work out. He’s never been the guy who leaves first. So when Lucy comes along, he really likes her, but that kiss is as much about Taylor as it is about Lucy.”

We’re already prepared for a few different surprises to be coming from this world and these characters. We don’t think Buck and Taylor are destined to be together for all that long, so it mostly comes down now to when we’re going to see Buck actually realize that. Is it going to be in the relatively near future?

