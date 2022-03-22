This Is Us season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Is this the smoker incident?

There are some things to be very-much curious about when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 11. Take, for example, where it lies after the Big Three Trilogy.

One of the things we’ve heard already is that the goal of these episodes is to send Kate, Randall, and Kevin on completely new directions in their lives. They are all going to take Rebecca’s advice to live their lives and live them fully. Episode 11, airing on April 5, carries with it the title of “Saturday in the Park.”

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get more of our thoughts all about the next new episode tonight. Once you take a look at that, we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There is, after all, another review coming up later.

Below, you can see the full This Is Us season 6 episode 11 synopsis, and a reminder that a possible reunion is at the heart of the story here:

04/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue does not go as planned.

Is this going to be where the smoker incident occurs? Well, it is a barbecue, and just when you think about that, there’s a pretty good case to be made for it. We know that something will happen here that marks the moment Kate and Toby decide to divorce. Could we get a little bit of Rebecca and Miguel backstory in here, as well? It does at least feel possible, but we don’t think that’s going to be what a lot of people are sitting around and thinking about after the fact. There are only a handful of episodes left after this one, and we could see the story start to accelerate forward fast after this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you think is going to happen on This Is Us season 6 episode 11?

How do you imagine this episode will pay off the Big Three Trilogy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are even more updates coming, after all, and we won’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







