Law & Order: SVU season 23 spoilers: Demore Barnes will return

Even though Demore Barnes left Law & Order: SVU at the beginning of season 23, the story of Garland is not over as of yet.

As first reported by Give Me My Remote, you will see Garland come back as the character a little later this season. The timing and circumstances of this appearance, at least for now, are not entirely clear. When the character quit his post, he did so while speaking out about police misconduct. He was bold enough to say things out loud that others would try to hide. We tend to imagine that since the character’s exit, he has been off somewhere fighting the good fight and keeping injustices from happening in many forms.

Yet, most of that is just in our mind. We’ll see exactly how things shake out over the rest of the season, and let’s hope the door remains open for Barnes to come back down the road, as well. We’ve certainly seen time and time again at this point a willingness from SVU and its writers to bring characters back even after they have left the show.

For those who are unaware, the Mariska Hargitay series is currently on hiatus, and it will remain that way for the rest of the month. The plan is for new episodes to resume on April 7, and you can look below to see the synopsis for the first hour back:

04/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Velasco asks Benson for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City.

(For the record, April 7 is when you’re going to see every show in the franchise back, and not exclusively this one.)

