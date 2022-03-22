Entering tonight’s The Gilded Age season 1 finale, we knew that there were going to be some fireworks — or, at least the show’s version of it. So much of the story tonight revolved around a grand ball. Yet, that’s not the part that had us the most emotionally shook.

For that, we turn over to Peggy and the letter, as the character learned that her baby boy is very-much alive! Not only that, but her father Arthur knew about it this whole time. He willingly made a choice without her knowledge or consent; he may not have done it with nefarious intentions in his heart, but does that matter? His intentions are not the same as his daughter’s, and Peggy should have the right to live and dictate her life under her own terms. There was shock and anger that came following the reveal, and she and her mother Dorothy both are now determined the find the boy. Will Arthur help? It doesn’t feel like it.

The fact that both Peggy and her mother stood up and were unified in that moment was powerful on multiple levels. This was not an era where women were allowed to show much in the way of authority, but they both did that here. Not only that, but they are willing to take on whatever challenges that lie ahead. This sets in motion a very different sort of story in season 2 and one that could very much expand the world that Julian Fellowes has created here. We don’t imagine the search moving forward will be easy for Peggy, but it could prove to be rewarding.

As for Arthur, let’s just say that he’s going to have a hard time ever getting redemption for what he did.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Gilded Age, including when season 2 will premiere

What did you think about the events of The Gilded Age season 1 finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







