The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date hopes on HBO

Following the big finale tonight on HBO, are you excited to see The Gilded Age season 2? What could the premiere date be?

Of course, we are excited to dive more into the future, especially since we already know that there will be one! The network confirmed earlier this year that the period drama from Julian Fellowes will be back for another season, so you don’t have to worry about that. The larger question now is just wondering when it’s going to premiere, and the simple answer there is that nothing is official yet.

It goes without saying, but we know that The Gilded Age is not the easiest show to make. It requires a long time to film and then, to go along with it, a pretty hefty budget. Imagine all of the costumes! We’d love to imagine it back in early 2023, but it feels silly to guarantee anything here. HBO is also the sort of network that rarely ever guarantees that you’ll get a season every twelve months.

Regardless of all of this, we remain cautiously optimistic that we’ll be getting a new season at some point next year, even if it is a little bit later on. One of the harder tasks is most likely going to be figuring out the schedules of some of the main cast, given that several of them have other projects and are constantly on the go. The one thing that does feel guaranteed is that the wait for season 2 will be significantly less than how long it took to get this show on the air in the first place. The Gilded Age went through a long developmental period and even switched networks — at one point, the idea was for it to air over on NBC!

