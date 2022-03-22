NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 18 spoilers: Torres, Knight’s crossover!

Next week on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 18, we’re finally going to see an episode that we’ve heard so much about already: The crossover!

We should note going into this that the story will be set up partially in the NCIS episode prior, but we don’t think it’s 100% imperative you watch both to understand what’s going on here. It’s better if you do, but you make your own viewing choices here! It’s a partial crossover more so than a full one where the entire casts of both shows will cross paths. Torres and Knight are the two NCIS agents heading out to Hawaii, and you’re going to learn more about the history that Wilmer Valderrama’s character has with Jane Tennant! This should be a fun celebration of both of these shows, and we’re honestly pretty impressed the producers managed to pull this off amidst everything with the global health crisis.

To get a few more details on the overall story here, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“T’N’T” – NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence, on a special crossover episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Here’s the bad news…

This episode is going to be the last one before a hiatus, but that makes sense — there are only a small handful left this season! Our hope is that we do cap off season 1 with something big that expands outward the lore of the show and gives us something to look forward to down the line. It hasn’t been renewed yet for a season 2, but it feels like a sure thing.

