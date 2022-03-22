All American season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The first college game

As you prepare for All American season 4 episode 13 on The CW next week, there are a few different things to feel excited about.

So where should we start here? How about with news that we’re inching towards another major milestone in Spencer’s career: His first college game. Or, at least that is what he hopes it will be. There are no guarantees, but he’s done just about everything that he can to properly prepare himself. This episode (titled “Jump On It”) will revolve around a number of big events on the field, but then also seeing how characters away from football press forward in their career. We give this show a lot of credit for sticking with so many of its key players even after graduation. It would have been so easy in a lot of ways to just shift things around and put the focus instead on a select few in the college environment.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 4 episode 13 synopsis below with more updates as to what lies ahead:

PUTTING IN THE TIME – After weeks of hard work at practice and the first game quickly approaching, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has high hopes of playing in his first college game. Trying to find his place on the team, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) forms a bond with some of the seniors. Asher (Cody Christian) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) have epiphanies about their respective relationships and realize they need to deal with it. Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) finally speak their truths leaving them in unknown territory. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) learns an important lesson as she slowly tries to work her way up the ladder at the paper. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Carrie Gutenberg (#413). Original airdate 3/28/2022.

It’s also worth noting here that this will be the last All American episode before at least a short hiatus. Prepare for that accordingly…

