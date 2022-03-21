Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? When is Maddie back?

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? Are you wondering that at all as we prepare for Monday night’s big return?

We should start this article off with the following: We know that Maddie’s been gone from the show for a rather long period of time. We also know there’s been a logical reason for it, as Hewitt has been on maternity leave. The character herself has been dealing with postpartum depression and she left the city earlier this season, and in that time, we’ve seen Chimney do just about everything he can in order to find her.

Luckily, we are hear to say that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to Hewitt’s long-term future on the show. While the character may not be the primary focus of tonight’s new episode, she is going to have an enormous role to play in what you see next week. That episode will chronicle much of where she and Chimney both are, and also could play a major role in determining when or if she comes back to the West Coast. We’ll get more into that a little bit later in the day.

In the end, though, it looks like we’re getting near the end of the point where we wonder about either the future of Jennifer or the actor behind Chimney in Kenneth Choi, and these things are well-worth celebrating on their own. Of course, we say this with the hope in mind that we are getting closer to seeing these characters back on the show again in some full-fledged capacity.

