The Bachelorette premiere date: Why the wait for Gabby, Rachel’s season?

For those who did not know, Gabby and Rachel are officially set to be the next stars of The Bachelorette! You’re going to see their season start filming in the days ahead, and we’ve already learned when it is going to premiere.

So how long are we set to wait? Let’s just say that it’s a little bit longer than we anticipated. As of right now, the plan is for the new season to premiere on Monday, July 11. That leaves us with one primary question: What gives with that?

The first thing we should note is that this is the longest hiatus we’ve had in Bachelor Nation since we had that dark period in 2020 due to the global health crisis. Before that, though, it’s hard to think of the last time we went this long between a season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The trend had been to put new episodes on the air in May.

So what’s going on here? If we had to guess, our feeling is that this represents ABC altering around the schedule for their shows ever so slightly. If the network airs Rachel and Gabby’s season at this point, they could then air Bachelor in Paradise in the fall and then get back to The Bachelor in the winter. They may have decided that cramming in four seasons in a year was a little much and honestly, it was. there were a lot of longtime fans of the franchise that were feeling the overkill.

Odds are, there will be some guys from this upcoming season on Paradise, just as we figure that we’ll also see some of the women from Clayton’s season turn up over there. While Clayton wasn’t the best lead, his season did produce plenty of drama — from that vantage point alone, we’re sure that ABC is happy.

👇🌹 SPOILER ALERT 🌹👇#TheBachelorette is BACK like we've never seen it before! See you on July 11, Bachelor Nation! 💍 pic.twitter.com/5fFqz6vqbg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) March 16, 2022

