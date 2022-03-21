Saturday Night Live: Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal to host

Saturday Night Live today confirmed when they will be returning to NBC — not only that, but three hosts to look forward to!

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that the late-night sketch show is coming back on Saturday, April 2, with actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting for the very first time. We wouldn’t be surprised if this is the show hoping to find another John Mulaney-like success story, someone who is supremely talented and yet criminally underrated by most mainstream viewers. Rapper Gunna will be serving as the musical guest.

Following this, the April 9 outing is going to feature the return of Jake Gyllenhaal to Studio 8H. This marks an opportunity for him to show off more of his comedic chops — we’re still not over him appearing in Mulaney’s airport musical sketch in what has to be one of the most random celebrity cameos ever. Here, Camila Cabello is going to serve as the musical guest.

Finally, April 16 is going to feature one person in Lizzo doing double-duty! We already know that she’s an accomplished artist, but can she be a great host? These bookings are often risky, but there’s already some familiarity here since she’s been a musical guest before. If she wasn’t capable of pulling this off and killing it, she wouldn’t be asked in the first place. At the end of the day, what’s most important here is largely what sort of material is created for all three of these hosts. That’s how we proper determine who is really going to have the episode that shines the most after the fact.

There is no new episode of SNL this weekend — that will give the cast and writers a chance to charge up their batteries.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you think about Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo, and Jake Gyllenhaal hosting Saturday Night Live next month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







